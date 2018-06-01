Make on Lake: A Summer of Public Art on Lake Street

Lake Street Council—with support from the McKnight Foundation, Twin Cities LISC, City of Minneapolis Great Streets, and GoodSpace Murals—is turning Uptown's most bustling street into a living, breathing museum. As part of the Make On Lake initiative, 15 permanent and temporary public art projects will live on Lake Street during summer 2018. Artists including Vie Boheme, Pablo Kalaka, Reggie LeFlore, and many more will contribute visual, performance, and sculptural art installations to Lake. Visit the exhibition website for full details on artists and exhibitions.