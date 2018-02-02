Make Believe Neighborhood
In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
It's always a beautiful day in Minneapolis's neighborhoods. Director Bart Buch celebrates those communities with a puppeted story of Neighborhood Helpers in our own South Minneapolis communities. The show also commemorates the 50th anniversary of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood with vignettes from throughout Fred Rogers' life. Tickets are $10 - $20.
Info
Theater