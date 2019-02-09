MacPhail Spotlight Series: Roaring Twenties

Google Calendar - MacPhail Spotlight Series: Roaring Twenties - 2019-02-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MacPhail Spotlight Series: Roaring Twenties - 2019-02-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MacPhail Spotlight Series: Roaring Twenties - 2019-02-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - MacPhail Spotlight Series: Roaring Twenties - 2019-02-09 20:00:00

MacPhail Center for Music 501 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Feel nostalgic for the 1920's through the jazzy sounds of piano, sax, drums, and lounge-style vocals at one installation in the MacPhail Spotlight Series. Listen to songs like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Sweet Sue,” and “Ain’t We Got Fun." 

Purchase tickets at MacPhail Student Services, or by calling 612-767-5250. $25 for adults, $15 for seniors (55+) and youth (6-18). 

Info
MacPhail Center for Music 501 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Concert
612-321-0100
Google Calendar - MacPhail Spotlight Series: Roaring Twenties - 2019-02-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MacPhail Spotlight Series: Roaring Twenties - 2019-02-09 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MacPhail Spotlight Series: Roaring Twenties - 2019-02-09 20:00:00 iCalendar - MacPhail Spotlight Series: Roaring Twenties - 2019-02-09 20:00:00