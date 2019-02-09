MacPhail Spotlight Series: Roaring Twenties

Feel nostalgic for the 1920's through the jazzy sounds of piano, sax, drums, and lounge-style vocals at one installation in the MacPhail Spotlight Series. Listen to songs like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Sweet Sue,” and “Ain’t We Got Fun."

Purchase tickets at MacPhail Student Services, or by calling 612-767-5250. $25 for adults, $15 for seniors (55+) and youth (6-18).