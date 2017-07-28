Macalaster Costume Sale

Google Calendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-28 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-28 09:00:00 iCalendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-28 09:00:00

Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center 130 S. Macalester St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105

Even if you'd describe yourself as picky when it comes to personal style, you're bound to find something here. 40 years worth of costumes will be on sale at the Macalester Costume Sale. That's right, 40 years!! That's over 150 productions worth of costumes. Saturday after 2 p.m., fill a paper bag with as much as you can, and it's $10 per bag. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Info
Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center 130 S. Macalester St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105 View Map
Sales, Shopping Event
Google Calendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-28 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-28 09:00:00 iCalendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-28 09:00:00 Google Calendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-29 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-29 09:00:00 iCalendar - Macalaster Costume Sale - 2017-07-29 09:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™