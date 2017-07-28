Macalaster Costume Sale

Even if you'd describe yourself as picky when it comes to personal style, you're bound to find something here. 40 years worth of costumes will be on sale at the Macalester Costume Sale. That's right, 40 years!! That's over 150 productions worth of costumes. Saturday after 2 p.m., fill a paper bag with as much as you can, and it's $10 per bag. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.