Showroom celebrates Diwali: Festival of lights with one of its newest featured makers, Maal MN. The trunk show will feature new fair trade adornments and clothing from India. The clothing line boasts simple clean cut lines with a festive Indian flair. The accessories are an amalgamation of spices, old coins, antique combs and handmade weaves. Enjoy sips and the ambient energy and decoration of Diwali.