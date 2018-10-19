Luxury Garage Sale's 2nd Birthday
Luxury Garage Sale 5051 France Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410
Luxury Garage Sale's Minneapolis location turns two this month, and a lavish celebration is certainly in order. Enjoy an evening of shopping, specialty cocktails from Crooked Water Spirits, and custom cupcakes from The Food Dolls + Sweet Retreat. RSVP to Cassidy (cassidy@luxurygaragesale.com) to confirm your attendance.
