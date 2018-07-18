Log rolling, wood chopping, cookoffs, oh my! Don your flannel to a variety of events at the 84th Lumberjack Days, a celebration of Stillwater's rich history (and super-tall pines, of course). From Thursday to Sunday, visitors can enjoy everything from German beer gardens to pony pickleball to free kids yoga in the park. Many events are free, so don't hesitate to spend a full day getting your Lumberjack on.