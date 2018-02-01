Lumber Exchange Pre-Game Parties
Lumber Exchange Event Center 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
The LX brings a host of stars to its three venues—the Pourhouse, the Lumber Exchange Event Center, and Exchange—for three consecutive nights of pre-game partying. The lineup features Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Shaq, Jamie Foxx, Kaskade, Ludacris, Afrojack, Nick Cannon, and more.
Info
Lumber Exchange Event Center 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402 View Map
Concert, Live Music, Super Bowl Event