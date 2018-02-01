Lumber Exchange Pre-Game Parties

Lumber Exchange Event Center 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

The LX brings a host of stars to its three venues—the Pourhouse, the Lumber Exchange Event Center, and Exchange—for three consecutive nights of pre-game partying. The lineup features Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Shaq, Jamie Foxx, Kaskade, Ludacris, Afrojack, Nick Cannon, and more. 

Info
Concert, Live Music, Super Bowl Event
