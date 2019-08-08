Lulie Kids Pop-Up Boutique

to Google Calendar - Lulie Kids Pop-Up Boutique - 2019-08-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lulie Kids Pop-Up Boutique - 2019-08-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lulie Kids Pop-Up Boutique - 2019-08-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lulie Kids Pop-Up Boutique - 2019-08-08 00:00:00

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes 12459 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove, Minnesota 55369

Normally in Plymouth, baby and children's clothing store Lulie Kids is popping up in Maple Grove at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes for the weekend. 

They'll be debuting new collections, and offering discounts on summer styles for your baby in anticipation of the last few weeks of summer.

A purchase from Lulie is always a good idea–every time you buy, they donate one baby item. 

Info

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes 12459 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove, Minnesota 55369 View Map
Shopping Event
952-836-7210
to Google Calendar - Lulie Kids Pop-Up Boutique - 2019-08-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lulie Kids Pop-Up Boutique - 2019-08-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lulie Kids Pop-Up Boutique - 2019-08-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lulie Kids Pop-Up Boutique - 2019-08-08 00:00:00