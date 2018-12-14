The Nutcracker Ballet

State Theatre 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

The Minnesota Dance Theatre brings its iconic rendition of The Nutcracker Ballet to the State Theatre, along with a 44-piece orchestra and a dazzling set that brings major drama to the dance. Choreographer Loyce Houlton puts a fresh twist on the traditional ballet, creating a spectacular series of movements to tell the tale of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tickets begin at $30.

State Theatre 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
