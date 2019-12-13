Loyce Houlton's Nutcracker Fantasy

State Theatre 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

This decades-old Nutcracker by Minnesota Dance Theatre founder Loyce Houlton involves really imaginative modern choreography. But that's not to say your fantasy couldn't be something completely different. Diving into a poolful of walnuts and cracking them all, one by one? Whatever floats your nutcracker fantasy boat.

Tickets start at $30.

State Theatre 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
Dance, Theater
