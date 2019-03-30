Lowertown Pop Market

Union Depot's Waiting Room will hold 40 Minnesota makers, with their goods ranging from clothes, toys, apothecary goods, bakes, visual arts, decor, and more. Examples of vendors include Big Watt Coffee, Soy Wicks and Sticks, Carmine Jack Leather Co., the Mad Owl Shop, and Sassy Farmgirl Soaps by Olivia. This year, a Make and Take area by Carver Junk Company allows attendees to make a small item to take home for an additional price.

A magician, a DJ, a bar by Crave Catering, and sandwiches from Chef Earl's BBQ will be available to supplement your shopping experience.

Ticket proceeds go half to Her Spirit and half to one lucky Minnesota Maker at the fair.