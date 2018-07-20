Lowertown Blues & Funk Fest
Mears Park 221 E 5th St. , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
For the fifth year running, Mears Park transforms into a blues-funk paradise for the Lowerton Blues & Funk Festival. This year, headliners include the Ohio Players, the Scottie Miller Band, the Everett Simpson Band, and bombastic New Orleans pianist Marcia Ball. The festival is free; preferred seating at the front of the stage is available for $60-100.
