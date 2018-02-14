Lovebirds Who Lunch

Treat your Valentine to a meal you know is going to come out of the kitchen just the way you like--because you'll be the one making it! With the help of expert instructor chef Cynthia Maxwell, of course. During your lunch lesson, you'll whip up delicious citrus and arugula salad, housemade pasta with citrus sauce and shrimp, then split a heart-shaped brownie for dessert. Class options ($60) are available at Minneapolis and St. Paul locations.