Love is in the Air
Martha's Gardens 1593 Selby Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104
You can never go wrong with flowers on Valentine's Day, but just in case, bring your honey along and pick them out together. Martha is keeping her doors open for special hours leading up to V-Day: Sunday: noon - 4 p.m., Monday and Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. with special treats available while you shop.
Info
