Local brand Love Your Melon is hosting their summer-long ice cream social. In celebration of the only season we don't need fuzzy knit hats, LYM is selling ice cream at the North Loop studio starting Thursday July 11 and continuing on summer weekends. The brand, which fights pediatric cancer with sales of apparel and accessories, is also donating half of Melon Treats proceeds to its nonprofit partners. The event runs 4-10 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12-6 p.m. Sundays.