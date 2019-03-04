Love Your Melon Annual BOGO Sale

Love Your Melon was started by two University of St. Thomas students in St. Paul for an entrepreneurial class. Now, LYM is wildly popular, and their stylish beanies, blankets, scarves, apparel, and more fly off the virtual shelves.

The annual BOGO sale allows customers to buy one item, and get a second (lower priced) item for free. Any item on the site, the day of March 4, qualifies for the sale.

LYM has given over $6.1 million to support childhood cancer, and over 160,000 hats to children fighting cancer.