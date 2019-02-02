Love Train: A Valentine's Day Party
GRAY Home + Lifestyle 366 Water St., Excelsior, Minnesota 55331
GRAY Home + Lifestyle hosts Nicki Lamkin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so that you can purchase an original sketch of a place, plant, or pet that you cherish, whether you keep it or give it as a personalized gift.
Pink House Alchemy cocktails will be available for a cozy afternoon, especially because Faribault Woolen Mill Co. blankets will be 20 percent off for the afternoon as well.
GRAY Home + Lifestyle 366 Water St., Excelsior, Minnesota 55331
