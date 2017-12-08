Loulette Bridal + Lingerie Showcase
Flutter Bridal Boutique 43 SE Main Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Loulette Bridal designers and best friends, Marteal and LaTimberly, know that girls just wanna have fun. Their layered, textured gowns are perfect for those free-spirited, fun-loving brides who aren't afraid to try something a little different when it comes to their wedding dress and lingerie. Save 10 percent on both at Flutter.
