In the year 1871, a mysterious man arrived in Minneapolis claiming the title Lord Gordon Gordon, aristocrat of obscure royalty from Scotland. The rest, as they say, is history: Lord Gordon Gordon swindled his way in and out of the hearts (and pockets) of Minnesotans, nearly starting a war with Canada, tricking his way into vast sums of money from Minneapolis to NYC. Written by Jeffrey Hatcher with music and lyrics by Chan Poling, Lord Gordon Gordon is based on a true story. P.S. check out season 4, episode 5 of Drunk History for a preview!