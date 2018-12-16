Local Streams: Art Benefit and Live Music for WaterLegacy
Black Dog Cafe 308 E. Prince St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Grab unique holiday gifts for friends and family while simultaneously supporting Minnesota's waters. WaterLegacy is a local nonprofit working to keep Minnesota's streams and rivers from contamination and funds raised from the event will be shared equally between the artists and the nonprofit. The evening includes live music, catered hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction ending at 7 p.m.
