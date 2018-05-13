Local Love Pop-Up Shops for Mother's Day

Hewing Hotel's lobby will be poppin' with tons of pop-up shops on Mother's Day this year. Local vendors will include JB Hudson, Minny & Paul, Excelsior Candle, Marcotter Bracelets, Baubles & Bobbie, Karen Morris Hats, and Urban Undercover.

Tullibee Restaurant, located inside Hewing Hotel, will also have a special Mother's Day Brunch from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or advanced reservations can be made at 651-468-0600.