Living Banners and Words for Winter
Nicollet Mall S. 3rd St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Even though Nicollet Mall won't be done for a while yet, that doesn't mean that it can't be a piece of art. Read the winter-inspired poems by local writers on electronic construction signs, beginning with a kick-off sound/light show in Peavey Plaza on January 30, beginning at 5:20 p.m. and running hourly until the last show at 8:20 p.m..
Info
Nicollet Mall S. 3rd St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map
Festival, Special Events