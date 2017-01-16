Living Banners and Words for Winter

to Google Calendar - Living Banners and Words for Winter - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Living Banners and Words for Winter - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Living Banners and Words for Winter - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Living Banners and Words for Winter - 2017-01-30 00:00:00

Nicollet Mall S. 3rd St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

Even though Nicollet Mall won't be done for a while yet, that doesn't mean that it can't be a piece of art. Read the winter-inspired poems by local writers on electronic construction signs, beginning with a kick-off sound/light show in Peavey Plaza on January 30, beginning at 5:20 p.m. and running hourly until the last show at 8:20 p.m..

Info

Nicollet Mall S. 3rd St. and Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401 View Map

Festival, Special Events

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Living Banners and Words for Winter - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Living Banners and Words for Winter - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Living Banners and Words for Winter - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Living Banners and Words for Winter - 2017-01-30 00:00:00

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™