Live From Here with Chris Thile
Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101
Mandolin maestro Chris Thile brings Live From here to the Fitzgerald Theater for a night of – you guessed it! – live entertainment. As usual, the live national broadcast will feature the First-Call Radio Players, actors Serena Brook and Tim Russell, and sound effect genius Fred Newman. Plus, you can expect Thile to announce some high profile and extremely talented friends as musical guests. Tickets are $31-$49.
