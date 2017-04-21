LivSkin Medspa Grand Opening

Lili Salon Minnetonka celebrates the opening of its new LivSkin Medspa next door with an evening that offers live music by Kiersy and Nate Santos, samples by local food and drink companies, catering by Kitchen in the Market, and 15 percent off all retail purchases the day of the event. Tickets are $10. A portion of the proceeds benefit Hope Chest for Breast Cancer. The first 100 tickets will receive a VIP swag bag.