LivSkin Medspa Grand Opening

Lili Salon Spa 5757 Sanibel Drive, Ste. 1, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55343

Lili Salon Minnetonka celebrates the opening of its new LivSkin Medspa next door with an evening that offers live music by Kiersy and Nate Santos, samples by local food and drink companies, catering by Kitchen in the Market, and 15 percent off all retail purchases the day of the event. Tickets are $10. A portion of the proceeds benefit Hope Chest for Breast Cancer. The first 100 tickets will receive a VIP swag bag.

Lili Salon Spa 5757 Sanibel Drive, Ste. 1, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55343 View Map

Benefits & Fundraisers, Fashion, Live Music, Party, Shopping Event

