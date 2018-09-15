Little Women
Jungle Theater 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
At the height of the Civil War, four sisters—struggling financially, their father serving as a Union chaplain—make their own way in the world as they journey from adolescence to adulthood. The rest, as they say, is history. Acclaimed playwright Kate Hamill (commissioned by the Jungle specifically for this play) adapts the much-adapted novel to present a fresh take on a classically empowering story. Single tickets go on sale in August.
