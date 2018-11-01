"little G" by Goldfine + Pixielane Limited Release Party

Get your little fashionista's wardrobe ready for an upgrade. "little G," Marcy and Sara Goldfine's new jewelry collection for kiddos brings majorly cute and colorful vibes. Plus, you can pair these fun pieces from Pixielane, a line of kids clothing designed by two moms designing adorable clothes your little one will actually want to wear. Remember, this is a limited release party—so if you see something you like, snatch it up before it's gone!