Lionel Richie with special guest Lauren Jauregui
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Dan Patch Ave. and Nelson St., Falcon Heights, Minnesota 55108
Come say "Hello" to four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie as he belts some of his classic hits to help the close out the last days of the Fair. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Grab your tickets for the best seats in the Grandstand.
Concert, State Fair Event