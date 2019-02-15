Line of Sight tells the story about the bullied Alex who discovers that he has superpowers, as a tragedy happens around him. This play is the first of four productions that discuss gun culture in our country.

Uprising Theatre Company only employs women and transgender playwrights, and Artistic Director Shannon TL Kearns is on board for Line of Sight. Tickets are $20, general admission. Shows on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays.