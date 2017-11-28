Linda Eder: Christmas Stays the Same
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Linda Eder will cover just about as many genres as types of Christmas cookies you'll eat this year. With a repertoire that spans from pop to country to jazz, the former Broadway singer and actress (and Brainerd native) is ringing in the holidays early in her home state. Tickets $37 - $78.
Info
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102 View Map
Concert, Live Music