Lily and Violet Boutique Benefit

Lily and Violet 3413 W. 44th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410

Lily and Violet Boutique is known for its gifts, apparel, jewelry, and home decor, is hosting a benefit to support Firefly Sisterhood, a mentoring program providing one-to-one support for women newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Ten percent of all sales will go to Firefly Sisterhood.

There will also be a Realia by Jen jewelry trunk show, designed by Jen Scheffler a Minnesota artist. Jen's line will be twenty percent off during the benefit.

Schedule is as follows:

Every day: There will be drawings for Hobo bags and Lily and Violet gift certificates, a free gift with each purchase, and wine and Chocolates

Thursday 5 to 7:30:

Chair massages by Dana Buddenbaum

Prosecco and Chocolates

Sunday 1 to 3:00:

Special angel readings by Cara Sophia Tollefson

Store hours are: 

Thursday 10 to 7:30 

Friday 10 to 6

Saturday 10 to 5

Sunday 12 to 5

Info
Lily and Violet 3413 W. 44th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410
Sales, Shopping Event
