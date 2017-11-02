Lily and Violet Boutique Benefit

Lily and Violet Boutique is known for its gifts, apparel, jewelry, and home decor, is hosting a benefit to support Firefly Sisterhood, a mentoring program providing one-to-one support for women newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Ten percent of all sales will go to Firefly Sisterhood.

There will also be a Realia by Jen jewelry trunk show, designed by Jen Scheffler a Minnesota artist. Jen's line will be twenty percent off during the benefit.

Schedule is as follows:

Every day: There will be drawings for Hobo bags and Lily and Violet gift certificates, a free gift with each purchase, and wine and Chocolates

Thursday 5 to 7:30:

Chair massages by Dana Buddenbaum

Prosecco and Chocolates

Sunday 1 to 3:00:

Special angel readings by Cara Sophia Tollefson

Store hours are:

Thursday 10 to 7:30

Friday 10 to 6

Saturday 10 to 5

Sunday 12 to 5