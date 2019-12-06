The annual fundraising event by Hennepin Healthcare will educate supporters on nutrition and family mealtime. The proceeds benefit the Kitchen Table, a teaching kitchen in the Redleaf Center for Family Healing, slated to open in 2020. Light Up the Night features a disco theme, live music, dinner, auctions, and games, plus a disco after-party from 9 to 11 p.m.

Tickets start at $250. Table Sponsorships are $3,000.