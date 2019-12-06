Light Up the Night

Minneapolis Armory 500 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

The annual fundraising event by Hennepin Healthcare will educate supporters on nutrition and family mealtime. The proceeds benefit the Kitchen Table, a teaching kitchen in the Redleaf Center for Family Healing, slated to open in 2020. Light Up the Night features a disco theme, live music, dinner, auctions, and games, plus a disco after-party from 9 to 11 p.m.

Tickets start at $250. Table Sponsorships are $3,000.

