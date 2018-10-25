LIFE, STYLED: Hand Sewing with Merchant Leather

The Galleria's LIFE, STYLED series invites you to live artfully, playfully and stylishly. Experiment with hand-sewn leather as you DIY your own valet tray and keychain under the instruction of Dan Horan, the mastermind behind Merchant Leather. Sip, snack, craft, then walk away with a $25 Galleria gift card and an appreciation for leather crafting. Tickets are $40.