LIFE, STYLED: Hand Sewing with Merchant Leather

Galleria 3510 Galleria, Edina, Minnesota 55435

The Galleria's LIFE, STYLED series invites you to live artfully, playfully and stylishly. Experiment with hand-sewn leather as you DIY your own valet tray and keychain under the instruction of Dan Horan, the mastermind behind Merchant Leather. Sip, snack, craft, then walk away with a $25 Galleria gift card and an appreciation for leather crafting. Tickets are $40. 

Galleria 3510 Galleria, Edina, Minnesota 55435 View Map
Art, Shopping Event, Special Events
