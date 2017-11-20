Liam Gallagher

Google Calendar - Liam Gallagher - 2017-11-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Liam Gallagher - 2017-11-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Liam Gallagher - 2017-11-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Liam Gallagher - 2017-11-20 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

The greatest frontman of all-time (according to Q magazine) is bringing his guitar hooks and mesmerizing melodies to Minneapolis. As a part of his first ever North American tour, Liam Gallagher (former lead singer for Oasis) is stopping at First Avenue to debut his solo album, As You Were. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Info
First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Concert, Live Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Liam Gallagher - 2017-11-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Liam Gallagher - 2017-11-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Liam Gallagher - 2017-11-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Liam Gallagher - 2017-11-20 19:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™