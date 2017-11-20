Liam Gallagher
The greatest frontman of all-time (according to Q magazine) is bringing his guitar hooks and mesmerizing melodies to Minneapolis. As a part of his first ever North American tour, Liam Gallagher (former lead singer for Oasis) is stopping at First Avenue to debut his solo album, As You Were. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
