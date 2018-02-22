Let's Wine About Winter

Escape the negative temps and wine about them, too in White Bear Lake. The three-day event, which benefits the White Bear Lake Lions Club school scholarships fund, kicks off with ladies night on Feb. 22 from 4 - 8 p.m. Festivities include shopping, product demonstrations, and chances to win wine and gift cards. The fun and sips continue throughout the weekend. Shop goers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free gift with purchases of $100 or more.