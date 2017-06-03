Lenny: America IRL Tour

Fitzgerald Theater 10 E. Exchange St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55101

Creators of the hit TV series Girls Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are heading off on a nation-wide variety show tour, prompting unfiltered political and life discussion in each place they find themselves. Through talking, books, film, jokes and music the two seek to engage with and create communities to start answering some of life's bigger questions and find the truth about each other. 

