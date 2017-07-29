You may have visited places like the U.S. Capitol Building, White House, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Statue of Liberty, Independence Hall, and Old North Church but we bet you haven't seen them like this before! LEGO is coming to Ridgedale Center as part of the LEGO Americana Roadshow. The Roadshow will feature ten one-of-a-kind, large scale models of American Landmarks, as well as special activities like scavenger hunts.

Exhibition Hours: Monday-Saturday 10:00am-9:00pm, Sunday 11:00pm-6:00pm