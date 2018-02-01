Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award
Hyatt Regency 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Tony Dungy becomes the 13th recipient of the Pat Summerall Award. Join host and fellow award-winner Rich Eisen at Hyatt Regency Downtown Minneapolis for a cocktail reception, dinner and presentation program, and live silent auction that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
