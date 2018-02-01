Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award

to Google Calendar - Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award - 2018-02-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award - 2018-02-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award - 2018-02-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award - 2018-02-01 17:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Hyatt Regency 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Tony Dungy becomes the 13th recipient of the Pat Summerall Award. Join host and fellow award-winner Rich Eisen at Hyatt Regency Downtown Minneapolis for a cocktail reception, dinner and presentation program, and live silent auction that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 

Info
Hyatt Regency 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Super Bowl Event
BUY TICKETS
to Google Calendar - Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award - 2018-02-01 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award - 2018-02-01 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award - 2018-02-01 17:00:00 iCalendar - Legends For Charity Dinner Presenting The Pat Summerall Award - 2018-02-01 17:00:00