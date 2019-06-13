Learning the KonMari Method
Although you may not be able to meet the legendary Marie Kondo herself, meet and learn from one of three Minnesota organizers that has trained under her.
Certified KonMari organizational consultant Melissa Klug makes an appearance at Room & Board to share her tips using the method. Pair that with a glass of wine, small appetizers, and the chance to win a $250 Room & Board gift card, and you'll definitely find that you've sparked joy.
