LEAP!
The Metropolitan Ballroom & Clubroom 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, Minnesota 55416
Division of Indian Work hosts their annual fundraiser–during leap year–LEAP!, to support its food shelf and youth program. Hop over the Golden Valley for live music, a silent auction, appetizers, and drinks at LEAP!, which supports the Native American community in the western 'burbs.
Tickets are $50
