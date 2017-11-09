As a part of their 2017 World Tour to debut their new album, American Dream, the electronic rock band LCD Soundsystem is stopping at St. Paul's Roy Wilkins Auditorium this fall. The album, to be released on September 1, will feature pre-released singles "call the police" and "american dream" along with eight other fresh tracks. Tickets $35-50, on sale beginning June 23 at 11:00 a.m.