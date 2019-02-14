Lashed But Not Leashed

to Google Calendar - Lashed But Not Leashed - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lashed But Not Leashed - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lashed But Not Leashed - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lashed But Not Leashed - 2019-02-14 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415

Lashed But Not Leashed is one of three performances included in the Guthrie Theater's Get Used To It: A Celebration of Queer Artistry event. Accompanied by a live band, Martha Graham Cracker sings stories about the trials of life and love from the perspective of Pig Iron Theatre Company co-founder Dito van Reigersberg. All tickets are $9. 

Info
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415 View Map
Live Music, Theater
612-377-2224
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Lashed But Not Leashed - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lashed But Not Leashed - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lashed But Not Leashed - 2019-02-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Lashed But Not Leashed - 2019-02-14 00:00:00