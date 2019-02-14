Lashed But Not Leashed
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Lashed But Not Leashed is one of three performances included in the Guthrie Theater's Get Used To It: A Celebration of Queer Artistry event. Accompanied by a live band, Martha Graham Cracker sings stories about the trials of life and love from the perspective of Pig Iron Theatre Company co-founder Dito van Reigersberg. All tickets are $9.
Info
Live Music, Theater