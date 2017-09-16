Lantern Lighting Celebration
Lakewood Cemetery 3600 Hennepin Ave S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
Lakewood Cemetery is hosting its annual Lantern Lighting Celebration on Sept. 16, giving you a chance to decorate a lantern in a loved one's memory and release it onto the lake at dusk. Enjoy some live music and self-guided tours too while you take in the beautiful scenery. Check out the video here. $5 donation requested for each lantern.
Lakewood Cemetery 3600 Hennepin Ave S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
