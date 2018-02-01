Land O’Lakes Farm Bowl
3M Arena at Mariucci 1901 4th St SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Luke Kuechly, Kyle Rudolph, Golden Tate, and other NFL greats leave it all on the field in the hope of raising awareness for said fields in the Land O’Lakes Farm Bowl. Six teams – each with one athlete and one Land O’Lakes member farmer – will compete in a series of five challenges to be crowned Land O’Lakes Farm Bowl champions. Catch the action live in person, or stream it on Facebook.
Info
3M Arena at Mariucci 1901 4th St SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota View Map
Super Bowl Event