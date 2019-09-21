Lakewood Lantern Lighting Celebration

Lakewood Cemetery 3600 Hennepin Ave S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

Join Lakewood Cemetery to celebrate lost loved ones with a lantern lighting ceremony. Participation, which includes designing your own lantern, is $5 with advanced registration and $10 the night of (free if you only want to watch the ceremony). Lakewood will supply all the art tools needed. While decorating, enjoy live music from local musician, Sarah Morris. The lanterns will be released across Jo Pond at dusk. 

The event is from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., but decorating will take place between 4:30 p.m and 7:00 p.m. to ensure plenty of time to perfect your lantern before the release. 

