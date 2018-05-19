Lakes & Legends Spring Outdoors Street Festival
Lakes & Legends Brewery 1368 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Lakes & Legends will celebrate the arrival of spring (assuming that ever happens) with a block party featuring live music, food trucks, outdoor vendors, and — you guessed it —beer. Check out bikes, canoes, and other gear while sipping on a craft brew and listening to music from Mikel Wright & The Wrongs and Margot. Oh, and it's free.
Info
Concert, Festival, Food & Drink, Live Music, Party