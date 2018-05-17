Lake Street Dive with Liz Vice
Palace Theatre 17 7th Pl. W., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Back in 2004, Minneapolis native Mike Olson named his band "Lake Street Dive," in honor of our very own bar-heavy street. Now, the multi-genre rockers are returning to the Twin Cities after selling out First Avenue last year. Opening the evening is Liz Vice, a soul singer who's shared the stage with everyone from the Temptations to the Blind Boys of Alabama. Get ready to get loud.
