Lake & Legends ACLU Beer Release Benefit

Lakes & Legends Brewery 1368 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

All Are Welcome Here—a group of local creative types using their talents to promote diversity and inclusivity—will be serving up a Lakes & Legends brew created specifically for the event, aptly named 'All Are Welcome Beer.' One hundred percent of tips and 25 percent of profits will go to the American Civil Liberties Union. Chat with ACLU representatives about how you can get involved, and grab some food from the New Bohemia truck.

Lakes & Legends Brewery 1368 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

