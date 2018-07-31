Ladysmith Black Mambazo

to Google Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-07-31 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-07-31 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-07-31 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-07-31 19:30:00

Buy Tickets

Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

You probably know them from Graceland, but in their decades-long career, Ladysmith Black Mambazo have worked with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Dolly Parton, and performed at the 1994 inauguration of Nelson Mandela. On July 31, ahead of the Minnesota Orchestra's trip to South Africa, see the a capella ensemble perform songs from their enormous catalogue at Orchestra Hall. 

Info
Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Concert, Live Music
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-07-31 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-07-31 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-07-31 19:30:00 iCalendar - Ladysmith Black Mambazo - 2018-07-31 19:30:00