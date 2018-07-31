Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
You probably know them from Graceland, but in their decades-long career, Ladysmith Black Mambazo have worked with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Dolly Parton, and performed at the 1994 inauguration of Nelson Mandela. On July 31, ahead of the Minnesota Orchestra's trip to South Africa, see the a capella ensemble perform songs from their enormous catalogue at Orchestra Hall.
