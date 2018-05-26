Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Jungle Theater 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
From May 26-June 24, Tuesday-Sunday, the Jungle Theater will transform into a smoky Philadelphia bar to honor one of America's unsung musical heroes. Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill uses the narrative frame of one of Billie Holiday's last performances to tell her life's story through the song's that made her famous. Thomasina Petrus plays Holiday in the Tony-winning one woman show.
Info
Jungle Theater 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
Live Music, Theater